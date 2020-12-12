BRATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association named Agawam High School’s Kathy Georgina its Softball Coach of the Year.
“Athletics are an essential part of the student’s learning experience,” is how Georgina began explaining her coaching philosophy. “Many of the lessons learned through participation in athletics are life lessons that can be carried over into all aspects of life, such as developing a strong work ethic, teamwork skills, cooperation, determination and most importantly how to succeed and how to build the character to lose gracefully. Athletics are an integral part of building self-confidence and selflessness and build pride that teaches students to be part of something bigger than just themselves.”
She has a remarkable 273-102 record in her 18 seasons as the Agawam coach. Her Brownies won the Western Mass. title in 2004, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.
Georgina, who graduated from Brattleboro Union High School, hit .365 for the Springfield College softball team from 1994-97. She also smashed eight homers and drove in 107 runs in that span.