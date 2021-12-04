BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro’s Kathy Georgina broke the 1,000-point barrier during her varsity girls basketball team’s 63-49 home victory over Hartford on Jan. 29, 1992.
BUHS coach Howard North sat his senior guard at the end of the third quarter with a 15-point lead, planning on her special moment to occur against rival MAU in the following game. A rally by the Hurricanes changed his mind.
“I had to do it. We wanted to win this game,” said North, whose Colonels improved to 15-3.
Georgina finished that contest with 28 points. She reached the milestone by sinking a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.