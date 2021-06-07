BRATTLEBORO — After helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team to a Division 2 State Championship last winter, defender Ryan Gerard and forward Gavin Howard will play for Vermont in the 29th All-Star Hockey Classic on June 26 at Stowe Arena at 4 p.m.
The girls' game will lead off at noon. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
The Classic showcases top high school (graduated) seniors from Vermont, versus rival New Hampshire players. All proceeds from the event go to fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Vermont boys' team: Coaches — Derek Bartlett (Middlebury), Bryant Perry (Milton), Jim Derosia (Middlebury). Players — Gavin Howard (Brattleboro), Ryan Gerard (Brattleboro), Liam Guyette (Harwood), Sam Rubman (Rice), Owen Young (Essex), Joseph Maher (Essex), Ryan Clark (Essex), Max Line (Essex), Will Couture (Essex), Andrew Gubbins (Woodstock), Riley Shepherd (Woodstock), Charles Greene (Woodstock), Hunter Fay (South Burlington), Hunter Mason (Missisquoi), Steven King (Missisquoi), PJ Bouchard (Missisquoi), Henry Paumgarten (Stowe), Will Hauf (Mount Mansfield), Nathan Benoit (Saint Albans), Christian Vallee (Saint Albans).
Vermont girls' team: Coaches — Maggie DiMasi (CVU), Molly DiMasi (Burlington/Colchester), Kristi Lewicki (Burr and Burton). Players — Abigail Hodsden (Middlebury), Audrey Schnoor (Middlebury), Ruby Wool (Burlington/Colchester), Brynn Coughlin (Burlington/Colchester), Kendall Muzzy (Burlington/Colchester), Hailey Brickey (Harwood), Clara Griffin (Harwood), Hannah Himes (Essex), Courtney Himes (Essex), Abigail Robbins (Essex), Sophie Forcier (Essex), Breezy Parent (Missisquoi), Stella Turner (Burr and Burton), Miranda Eisenman (Burr and Burton), Kat Hoff (Rice), Allison Walker (Rice), Chiara Skeels (Saint Albans), Korey Champney (North Country), Alicia Veronneau (CVU), Alexis Patterson (Rutland).