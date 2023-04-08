Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls Union High School girl’s tennis team is scheduled to open the season on the road against Rutland on Monday. The match begins at 4 p.m.

The Terriers first home match of the season is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, against Mount Anthony Union High School. The match will begin at 12 p.m.