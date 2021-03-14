BRATTLEBORO — In a one-on-one battle between a couple of All-Star forwards, Cadance Gilbert was able to hold on.
The Brattleboro Union High School sophomore received 311 votes to edge Bellows Falls junior Jon Terry (290 votes) and earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors for March 1-7.
Gilbert was nominated after she scored a game-high 14 points and also collected seven steals when the Colonel girls outscored rival Mount Anthony Union on Senior Night.
She joins Twin Valley skier Luke Rizio, Brattleboro ice hockey players Jack Pattison and Rosie Carignan, and Bellows Falls basketball player Owen LaRoss as this winter’s winners. They are all in the running for a $25 prize from the Marina.
The sixth batch of athlete of the week nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Marcus Pratt
The Leland & Gray guard pulled down five rebounds and also scored nine points, including the game-winning bucket in the final seconds, when the Rebels topped Long Trail 66-65.
Sydney Bazin
On her Senior Night, she recorded a dozen points to help the Bellows Falls varsity girls basketball team to a come-from-behind 40-32 win over Mill River.
Greg Fitzgerald
He exploded for a game-high 25 points to propel the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 63-37 rout of rival MAU.
Angelina Nardolillo
The senior center racked up 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals as the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team outscored Newmarket 44-23 in a Division 4 semifinal.
Izaak Park
When the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team trumped Long Trail 62-29, he led all scorers with 27 points.