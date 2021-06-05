BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Warriors karate team defeated host Searsport, Maine 23-20 in the Mid-Coast Classic in 1993.
Kyle Gilbert captured the Kata Grand Championship. The son of Robert Gilbert and Regina Meckle finished first in his age division in kata, or forms, as well as in weapons and fighting.
Heather Giard took first in girls’ kata for the Warriors. Placing second in kata were Brattleboro’s Nathan Sund, Tamara Simmiolkjier, Nick Jones and Nathan Derby, while Frank Jones, Jared Patterson, Mark Stevens and Jim Kenny all earned bronze.
Also winning a trophy for the Putney Credit Union sponsored team were Trevor MacDonald and Jesse Dyer.