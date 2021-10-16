WEST DOVER — Missy Giove, who had first learned to ride as a Wilmington High School student, finished third in the women’s downhill portion of the 1996 World Cup mountain bike championships at Mount Snow.
A father and daughter from Putney would both prevail in the Jeep National Championship Series that same weekend. Edmund Brelsford won the men’s masters division. Alicia Brelsford covered the downhill course in her wheelchair in 5 minutes and 16 seconds.
Brattleboro’s Kent Webster placed second in the expert division’s 18.75-mile cross-country race. Wilmington’s Brian Libby pedaled to a bronze medal in the junior boys class.