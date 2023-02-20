SOUTHERN VERMONT — Playoff pairings for high school girls basketball were released by the Vermont Principal’s Association and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Monday. Here are some upcoming games:
Vermont Playoffs
Division I:No. 12 Brattleboro Union High School (6-14) vs. No. 5 Burr & Burton Academy (12-8). The game will take place at the EH Henry Gym at Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division III:No. 10 Bellows Falls Union High School (6-14) vs. No. 7 Oxbow High School (11-9). The game will take place at Oxbow High School in Bradford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Division IV:No. 3 Leland & Gray Union High School (15-5) vs. No. 14 Rivendell Academy (1-9). The game will take place at Leland & Gray Union High School in Townshend on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
New Hampshire Playoffs
Division IV:No. 10 Hinsdale Middle/High School (11-7) vs. No. 9 Sunapee Middle High School (12-6). The game will take place at Sunapee Middle High School on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.