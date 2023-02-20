20230216-BBALL-RADDER-18.jpg

Brattleboro hosts Burr & Burton during a girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

 Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
SOUTHERN VERMONT — Playoff pairings for high school girls basketball were released by the Vermont Principal’s Association and the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Monday. Here are some upcoming games:

Vermont Playoffs

Division I:No. 12 Brattleboro Union High School (6-14) vs. No. 5 Burr & Burton Academy (12-8). The game will take place at the EH Henry Gym at Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Division III:No. 10 Bellows Falls Union High School (6-14) vs. No. 7 Oxbow High School (11-9). The game will take place at Oxbow High School in Bradford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Division IV:No. 3 Leland & Gray Union High School (15-5) vs. No. 14 Rivendell Academy (1-9). The game will take place at Leland & Gray Union High School in Townshend on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

New Hampshire Playoffs

New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association

Division IV:No. 10 Hinsdale Middle/High School (11-7) vs. No. 9 Sunapee Middle High School (12-6). The game will take place at Sunapee Middle High School on Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m.