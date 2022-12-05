TOWNSHEND — After dousing Joe Towle with ice water on the pitch in Manchester, the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball players are ready to do the same to Terry Merrow this winter.
“We have eight players returning to the varsity squad this year,” said Merrow, whose team will host the Tip Off Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Maggie Parker paced the Rebels offensively in last year’s tourney, scoring 13 points in the two games combined. Mary Sanderson finished with five points versus Arlington in round one, while Hannah Greenwood went off for eight against Brattleboro in the second round.
“Hannah is going to be looked upon to solidify our inside game,” the Leland & Gray head coach mentioned. “Juniors Maggie and Mary, who led the team in scoring last year, will be counted on for stability in our offense.”
Abby Towle, who had a hat-trick when the Townshend team recently beat Proctor 3-0 for the Division 4 soccer state championship, is one of two seniors on the squad.
“Abby’s athleticism will help us on the defensive side of the ball,” said Merrow, adding that Samantha Morse and Abigail Emerson both bring intensity.
Following an 8-11 campaign in Division 3, the experienced Rebels will now compete in D-4 along with Northfield, Williamstown, Danville, Twinfield, Long Trail, Poultney, Sharon, Blue Mountain, Rivendell, MSJ, Twin Valley, West Rutland, Proctor, Craftsbury, Arlington and Mid Vermont Christian.
Leland & Gray’s roster: Coaches – Terry Merrow, Brud Sanderson, Mike Bingham. Players – Samantha Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary Sanderson, Maggie Parker, Rihanna Dryden, Abby Towle, Jacy Stillwagon, Annabelle Brookes, Hannah Greenwood.
Leland & Gray’s schedule
Dec. 9: vs. Arlington, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: vs. Brattleboro or Burr and Burton, TBA
Dec. 13: at Green Mountain (vs. Long Trail), 3 p.m.
Dec. 15: at Green Mountain, TBA
Dec. 19: at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Dec. 21: vs. Poultney, 7 p.m.
Dec. 27: at Woodstock, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30: at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Jan. 7: vs. White River Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: at Long Trail, 6 p.m.
Jan. 17: vs. Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Jan. 24: at West Rutland, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: at Mill River, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 31: at Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 3: at Rivendell, 7 p.m.
Feb. 7: vs. Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: vs. Green Mountain, 7 p.m.
Feb. 15: at White River Valley, 7 p.m.
Feb. 17: vs. West Rutland, 7 p.m.