BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for Girls Lacrosse Camp with Sarah Clark. This camp is for those in grades 3-8. It will run from 4:30-6 p.m. on July 12, July 14, July 16, July 19, July 21, and July 23 at West River Park.
The fee is $55 for Brattleboro residents and $70 for everyone else.
Join Clark for some skills and drills and working on fundamentals and knowledge of the game. Bring your stick, goggles, mouth guard, water bottle, and cleats and/or sneakers. At this time, face masks will be required. This program will follow any updated COVID-19 guidelines and policies that are released.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is also taking registrations for Summer Gymnastics Camp at the Gibson Aiken Center for ages 5-13. Camp weeks will be held as follows: Week 2: July 12-16, Week 3: July 19-23, Week 4: July 26-30, Week 5: Aug. 2-6, and Week 6: Aug. 9-13.
The fee per week is $105 for Brattleboro residents and $120 for everyone else. Camp runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants should bring a nutritious snack, water bottle, mask, plastic zip lock bag, and tight-fitting clothing.
You can mail in your registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.