BRATTLEBORO — It was reported on Wednesday that six area girls soccer players made a Southern Vermont League First Team, including Willow Romo (Brattleboro), Reese Croutworst (Brattleboro), Abby Towle (Leland & Gray), Ainsley Meyer (Leland & Gray), Mary Sanderson (Leland & Gray) and Alanah McAllister (Bellows Falls).
Brattleboro's Charlie Ella-Miller and Kaitlyn Pattison were both given A Division honorable mention.
For the C Division, honorable mention goes to Leland & Gray's Ava LeCours, Maggie Parker, Makaila Morse, Sam Morse and Abigail Emerson, along with Bellows Falls' Jenna Dolloph.
Twin Valley's Alanna Bevilacqua, Bianca Place and Alejandro Bevilacqua all received honorable mention in the D Division.