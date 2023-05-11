MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton girls tennis improved its mark to 7-1 this spring, defeating Brattleboro at the Equinox Hotel tennis courts on Thursday.
Bulldogs co-captain and singles No. 1 Sophia Witkin set the tone for the match against Brattleboro’s Elena Hannigan.
Witkin secured the first six points of the match, including an ace on her very first serve, before Hannigan responded with a point. The Bulldog ultimately defeated her opponent 6-1, but Hannigan made her work for every bit of it.
Hannigan took her first lead of the match in the third game of set number one, winning two of the first three points. Witkin responded with three consecutive points to reclaim the lead, 40-30. She clinched the game with a beautiful return shot just inside the right corner of the court, putting her ahead 3-0.
The fourth game was even more competitive. The two No. 1’s traded points, bringing it to deuce. Witkin kept her game streak alive after Hannigan double faulted on her serve.
She bounced back to claim her first game shortly after. The Brattleboro No. 1 never let Witkin take a lead in game 6. Ahead 40-30, Hannigan retreated to the backline to return a powerful forehand. Her backhanded return just barely skimmed the top of the net as it made its way onto Witkins side, bouncing twice before the Bulldog was able to get her racket on it.
Witkin recovered quickly, closing out the set in the following game with a 40-30 victory.
The Bulldog won the first two points to open the second set, but Hannigan responded with three straight wins to take a 40-30 lead. The next point went Brattleboro’s way, setting up deuce once more, where Hannigan emerged victorious this time around. She once again placed the ball in the front court in a spot that was unattainable for Witkin, giving her a 1-0 lead.
Witkin swept the following two games, though game point for set three included the longest rally of the match, as Hannigan battled hard.
Witkin showed why she is so difficult to beat during the second point of game five. Hannigan reversed court on the Bulldog twice during the point, but Witkin was able to cover the necessary ground and put enough power behind her shots. The Bulldog remained calm under pressure, eventually winning the point on a shot that hugged the right side boundary. Witkin closed out that game three points later, and won the following two games to clinch the victory.
No. 1 doubles featured the most even play of the afternoon, with BBA’s Maya Williams and Lindsey Treat emerging victorious over Ava Bark and Amelia Lafland 6-2, 6-3.
Molly Hershberg defeated Brattleboro’s Ava Rosenzweig-Davidovitz in straight 6-0 sets in No. 2 singles action.
In No. 3 singles, it was BBA’s Frannie Tully (6-0, 6-2) defeating Evie Kiehl.
Rounding out singles action, Coco Eyre (6-1, 6-2) beat Brattleboro’s No. 4 Lily Bingham.