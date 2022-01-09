BRATTLEBORO — Four area students have been nominated for the Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week. You can vote for your choice on the reformer.com poll until Jan. 16 at 9 a.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Chloe Givens moved very well without the ball and scored 13 points to lead the Brattleboro varsity girls to a thrilling 41-35 hoops victory over Windsor.
Stephanie Ager paced Bellows Falls by winning the 1,500 in 5:19 and the 3,000 in 11:34 during Saturday's indoor track meet at UVM.
Alex Parker-Jennings went off for a game-high 21 points, including four makes from downtown, when the Leland & Gray varsity boys basketball team hosted Bellows Falls.
Brayden Eastman scored 16 of his varsity boys basketball team's 38 points in Hinsdale's home opener against Sunapee.