BRATTLEBORO — While many people were stocking up on toilet paper or searching for a cool mask online, a certain family in town was busy building their very own outdoor basketball court.
Chloe Givens has been improving her game ever since.
The Brattleboro Union High School senior, who recently poured in a career-high 25 points in a varsity girls hoops contest at Fair Haven, received 136 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“She loves basketball — it’s everything to her, her brother, and to me,” said Chloe’s mom.
Givens is often seen on her home court, playing in pickup games, practicing free throws, or doing drills with some of her former coaches.
“She started in fourth grade. She was nervous, but me and her brother talked her into it,” Chloe’s mom explained. “She played against her brother and older boys, so she got good fast. She then grew a foot, and that helped too.”