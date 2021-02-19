WINDSOR — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls basketball team turned the ball over 16 times in the first quarter Tuesday and went on to lose 77-34 to Windsor.
“They pressured us, forced turnovers and converted,” said BUHS coach Chris Worden. “We did play much better in the fourth quarter.”
Windsor’s Elliot Rupp exploded for 26 points. The junior’s previous best was a 20-point outing.
“She’s a really good player,” Worden noted.
Chloe Givens provided nine points and a dozen rebounds to lead the Colonels. Cadance Gilbert contributed with seven points.
“Chloe is a second-year varsity player. She is very good on the boards and in transition,” stated the BUHS coach. “Cadance is an aggressive player who handles the ball well and shoots well.”
Brattleboro (1-1) opened up with a 52-33 decision over Bellows Falls. Natalie Hendricks and Givens each netted 10 points to lead the way, while Brenna Beebe finished with seven points.
The Colonel girls will play at Springfield on Tuesday and then at Hartford on Friday.
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Chris Worden, Meghan Pacheco. Players — Natalie Hendricks, Emily Worden, Lily Giroux, Chloe Givens, Brenna Beebe, Natalie Norcia, Kiki McNary, Diamond Bedward, Alyssa Grover, Madison Johnson, Madison Severance, Cadance Gilbert, Taylin Bauer.