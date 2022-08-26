BRATTLEBORO — Western New England University’s football team has added a skill position player from one of this area’s undefeated state champions.
Again.
Two years after Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick joined the program as a quarterback, Bellows Falls graduate Harrison Gleim is ready to run the ball for the Golden Bears.
“We all work together as brothers, no matter how high or low we are on the depth chart. We are a high intensity team on both sides of of the ball,” said Gleim.
The Mechanical Engineering major is a first-year tailback for WNEU, which will open up at Springfield on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
“So far, it’s a walkthrough in the morning and a practice during the day or night. We have one or two meetings per day as well,” mentioned the son of Harry and Heather Gleim. “Practices are up-tempo, loud, high intensity, and focused in.”
As a senior, Gleim scored three touchdowns against Fair Haven to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. He went on to carry the ball five times for 88 yards when Bellows Falls beat Mount Anthony Union 57-35 in the Division 2 state championship game to cap off a perfect season.
The speed demon also won the 100 at his first track meet last spring, in a time of 11.96 seconds.
“My best BF football memory is the feeling after winning the D-2 state title in 2021,” the 5-9, 175-pounder explained. “The walk up to the field was always special as well. All players from BF would know why.”
He is now a member of a Western New England team that went 7-4 last season. Millerick, who guided Brattleboro to an 11-0 campaign in 2019, threw for 43 yards and one touchdown for the Golden Bears last season.
WNEU’s schedule
Sept. 2: at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10: vs. Westfield State, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17: vs. Utica, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24: vs. Salisbury, noon
Oct. 1: at Nichols, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15: at Salve Regina, noon
Oct. 22: vs. Curry, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29: at Husson, noon
Nov. 5: vs. University of New England, 1 p.m.
Nov. 12: vs. Endicott, 1 p.m.