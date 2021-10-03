BRATTLEBORO — On Sept. 24, it was Gleim Time!
Bellows Falls running back Harrison Gleim scored three touchdowns against Fair Haven on that night. The senior would then receive 214 votes to run away with Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
He has gained 244 yards on 24 carries this season for the undefeated Terriers.
"Great guy and one heck of a football player," Millie Clark jotted down on her online ballot.
Bellows Falls tailback Jed Lober, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, and Gleim are now in the running for athlete of the fall season and a $25 gift certificate from The Marina.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to reformer.com and make your poll selection by Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
Matt Hammond
He scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes remaining when the Twin Valley varsity soccer team nipped White River Valley 3-2 to capture the John Werner Tournament title.
Kailyn Fleury
The Hinsdale varsity cross-country runner earned her first victory, in a time of 25:09, at Mascoma.
Aaron Petrie
Brattleboro's wide receiver caught touchdown passes of 55, 58 and 75 yards during a varsity football game at Hartford.
Abby Towle
When the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team trounced Twin Valley 9-0, she powered the Rebels with a hat-trick.
Jonathan Terry
On his dad's birthday, the BF quarterback had a pair of rushing touchdowns and also returned a punt to the house during a rout of Milton.