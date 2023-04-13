BELLOWS FALLS — Behind the powerful arm of starting pitcher Jolie Glidden, the Brattleboro Union High School baseball team got their season off to a strong start on Thursday with a 11-2 win over Bellows Falls.
Glidden, a junior, pitched a complete game, throwing 97 pitches in the win.
After the game, Brattleboro head coach Chris Groeger had one word to describe the pitcher’s performance.
“Solid,” said Groeger. “He got the opportunity to pitch for me a little bit when he was a freshman. When he was a freshman he was able to go to the state championship game. He pitched in the state championship game last year too. He’s got experience. He was our No. 2 pitcher last year. He’s definitely our one this year. Nothing flashy, but he gets people out and he throws strikes.”
Glidden did that all game and then some. In the early innings, Glidden helped his own cause with a three-run double. By the start of the fifth inning, Brattleboro had a 5-0 lead and Glidden had let up only two hits.
Bellows Falls (1-1) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bellows Falls had the bases loaded when Glidden made a rare miscue when a pitch caught the batter, forcing home a run with one away. On the next batter, Glidden induced a ground ball and Brattleboro (1-0) turned a double play to get out of the inning.
“I was happy with our defense today. We had a couple miscues, but we turned a couple of nice double plays,” Groeger said. “I’m happy with what I saw.”
Bellows Falls got in trouble again in the top of the sixth inning. With runners on first and second, Brattleboro hit a one-run double to go up 6-1. The next batter reached to load the bases and Bellows Falls head coach Bob Lockerby decided to turn to the bullpen.
A walk, a sacrifice fly, and a passed ball later, the Colonels were up 9-1. Two more batters walked before Lockerby changed pitchers again with two outs in the inning. Brattleboro was able to tack on one more run before Bellows Falls got out of the inning.
“We didn’t compete,” said Lockerby after the game. “You’ve got to put the ball over the plate. You’ve got to be competitive and then when things don’t go well, you have to learn to play the game and be tough and we didn’t do that. … We didn’t play baseball. Not the way we’re supposed to. Not the way we’re capable of. It was disappointing today and I aim to fix it tomorrow during practice.”
Coming into the game, Groeger said he was not sure what to expect when the Colonels faced off against Bellows Falls. Brattleboro has a young team with no seniors and only three juniors in Jolie Glidden, Jackson Emery and Jahvonn Petrie. Groeger said the team started six sophomores in positions they have never played before including catcher Jayke Glidden who caught his brother for his first varsity experience.
“It was the first time he’s ever caught a game in his life and I thought he did a pretty darn good job,” said Groeger.
Jayke Glidden said after the game that he and Jolie had talked about this day for awhile and Wednesday the brothers were able to help engineer a win.
Brattleboro will be on the road on Wednesday, April 19, to face Keene, N.H., in a game that Groeger indicated would be a good test for the team.
“It’s rare that we beat Keene and we did last year,” said Groeger. “So, they’ll be a little bit more fired up I’m sure because that’s a rarity in my long career here. I can count on one hand how many times we’ve beat Keene.”
The game against Keene will begin at 5 p.m.