Children compete at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Children competed at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Here are the results:
Children compete at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
online.
Children compete at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
online.
Kindergarten & Under
Boys:
1st Place Brooks Carter 42.66
2nd Place Charlie Kahn 1:07.38
3rd Place Walden Carter 1:29.16
Girls:
1st Place Olive Nilson 55.56
Grades 1st & 2nd
Boys
1st Place Andre Jackson 41.63
2nd Place Wylie Sessions 41.69
3rd Place Thatcher Sessions 42.44
4th Place Otis Davis 46.16
5th Place Andrew Davenport 52.87
Girls:
1st Place Clara Vandorran 43.09
2nd Place Cora Sebold 45.29
3rd Place Aliza McIntyre 46.34
4th Place Leah Hurst 50.88
5th Place Mazie Hunt 50.97
Grades 3rd & 4th
Boys
1st Place Hollis McGeorge 37.06
1st Place Maurice Jackson 37.06
2nd Place Dawson Newton 38.31
3rd Place Miles Becker 43.95
4th Place Carter Davenport 46.53
5th Place Wyatt Kramer 51.97
Girls:
1st Place Hailey Cognlano 42.08
2nd Place April Sebold 47.94
3rd Place Saylah Kayan 48.81
4th Place Winslow Sessions 49.41
5th Place Jordan Jillson 55.31
Grades 5th & 6th
Boys
1st Place Jackson Cummings 33.68
2nd Place Collin Bell 34.76
3rd Place J. J. Davenport 37.57
4th Place Owen Elliott 41.10
5th Place Jackson Jillson 50.85
Grades 7th & up
Boys
1st Place Jason Donahue 34.69
2nd Place Max Becker 35.57
Girls:
1st Place Jenna Jillson 51.84
Snowboard Races
Boys
Grades 3rd & 4th
1st Place Keito Dror 1:05.63
2nd Place Charlie Bristol 1:32.47