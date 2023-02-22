Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Children compete at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — Children competed at the Junior Olympics Downhill Ski Races at Living Memorial Park on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Here are the results:

PHOTOS: Junior Olympians shine at Living Memorial Park

1 of 39

Kindergarten & Under

Boys:

1st Place Brooks Carter 42.66

2nd Place Charlie Kahn 1:07.38

3rd Place Walden Carter 1:29.16

Girls:

1st Place Olive Nilson 55.56

Grades 1st & 2nd

Boys

1st Place Andre Jackson 41.63

2nd Place Wylie Sessions 41.69

3rd Place Thatcher Sessions 42.44

4th Place Otis Davis 46.16

5th Place Andrew Davenport 52.87

Girls:

1st Place Clara Vandorran 43.09

2nd Place Cora Sebold 45.29

3rd Place Aliza McIntyre 46.34

4th Place Leah Hurst 50.88

5th Place Mazie Hunt 50.97

Grades 3rd & 4th

Boys

1st Place Hollis McGeorge 37.06

1st Place Maurice Jackson 37.06

2nd Place Dawson Newton 38.31

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

3rd Place Miles Becker 43.95

4th Place Carter Davenport 46.53

5th Place Wyatt Kramer 51.97

Girls:

1st Place Hailey Cognlano 42.08

2nd Place April Sebold 47.94

3rd Place Saylah Kayan 48.81

4th Place Winslow Sessions 49.41

5th Place Jordan Jillson 55.31

Grades 5th & 6th

Boys

1st Place Jackson Cummings 33.68

2nd Place Collin Bell 34.76

3rd Place J. J. Davenport 37.57

4th Place Owen Elliott 41.10

5th Place Jackson Jillson 50.85

Grades 7th & up

Boys

1st Place Jason Donahue 34.69

2nd Place Max Becker 35.57

Girls:

1st Place Jenna Jillson 51.84

Snowboard Races

Boys

Grades 3rd & 4th

1st Place Keito Dror 1:05.63

2nd Place Charlie Bristol 1:32.47

Photographer / Multimedia Editor

Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.