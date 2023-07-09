FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Whitingham’s Giovanni Linnehan won a gold medal in continuous board breaking last week at the AAU Taekwondo National Championships.
The 8-year-old also earned a bronze in the point sparring and was a medalist in the Olympic sparring. The national tournament consisted of more than 4,000 competitors from 45 states.
Last summer, Giovanni won three gold medals at the AAU Junior Olympics in North Carolina. He trains at Vermont Valley Tae Kwon Do, which is owned by his father, Michael.
Giovanni was sponsored by Moore Brothers, Viking Motel, Craven Designs, Tedesco Construction JC &FC , Twice blessed , Friends of the Valley, Ski Home Realty ,Super Girl LLC, Duncan Cable and American Flatbread. Friends and family also made it possible for Giovanni to attend the national tournament.