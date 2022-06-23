BRATTLEBORO — The Kiwanis Club of Brattleboro is holding its ninth annual golf tournament July 14 at Brattleboro Country Club.
Check-in time is 9 a.m. and tee time is 10 a.m. The tournament is being sponsored by the Bastian Family, Ford of Brattleboro, and Bellville Reality. The cost is $120 per person and a foursome is $420. Fees include lunch, greens fees and carts.
Kiwanis Club of Brattleboro is a non-profit service club serving the children of the local communities. Registrations should be in by July 12.
For more information, contact Kathy Ellor at kathyellor@gmail.com or 802-579-1803.