Taylor Goodell shoots during a playoff game at Bellows Falls Union High School on March 3, 2020.

 By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Freshman Taylor Goodell scored two points, pulled down eight rebounds and added a couple of assists when the Castleton University women's basketball team lost to Rhode Island College 63-38 on Saturday.

Goodell, who reached the 1,000-point milestone during her varsity career at Bellows Falls Union High School, has started three times this year. The smooth-shooting guard has 14 points, 13 boards, six dimes and four steals at the college level.

Castleton was bested by Keene State College 46-44 on Wednesday.

Hailey Derosia helped the Owls to victory with a dozen points, seven caroms and four assists. The sophomore guard from Vernon has 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven dimes this season.

Keene State (1-2) will play at Castleton (1-4) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.

