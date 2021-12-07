BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Photonics routed Chroma 74-37 in a women's basketball league contest on Monday at the Gibson Aiken Center.
Former Bellows Falls star Taylor Goodell made eight trifectas and finished with 26 points to lead the winners. Annie Holiday (15 points), Mary Richardson (11) and Molly Potter (11) also scored in double figures.
Chroma's Jackie Kissel and Heidi Bohn finished with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Gymnastics
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering another session of gymnastics for anyone 18 months to 17 years old. Classes will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will begin the week of Jan. 10 and end on March 10. There will be no classes on March 3 or from Feb. 21-24.
Classes held on Monday-Wednesday will be eight weeks long. The fee for eight-week long classes is $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for everyone else. Thursday classes will be seven weeks long and the fees are: $84 for Brattleboro residents and $99 for everyone else.
Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes. Masks are required inside all town buildings.
Monday classes: 3:30-4:15 p.m., ages 3-5; Tuesday classes: 2:15-3:15 p.m., homeschool/virtual ages 6-13; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-7; 4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 8-13; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ninja class ages 6-12; 5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 6-10; Wednesday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., parent tot class for those 18 months to 3.5 years old; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; Thursday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., parent tot class for those 18 months to 3.5 years old; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-3 p.m., homeschool/virtual ages 6-13; 3-3:45 p.m., ages 4-5; 3:45-4:45 p.m., ages 5-8; 5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 6-9.
Late registrations are always welcome and fees will be prorated. Classes have limited capacity and a minimum of four participants are required to run each class.
In-person and online registrations will be accepted beginning Monday. In-person registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m. All in-person registrations must be in the form of cash or check.
To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.