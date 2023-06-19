WILMINGTON — Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s 14th Annual Tee It Up For Health golf tournament was held on June 10 at Haystack Golf Course.
Thirty teams participated in event, raising $57,000 that will benefit Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Patient Care Fund. The money was raised through the contributions of the golfers, the 51 sponsors and the 15 volunteers involved in the event.
Tournament results were as follows:
Winners (score of 62): Adam Palmiter, Dan Blake, Jerry Theberge, and Joe Hoye
Second place: John Gregory, Sr., John Gregory, Jr., Greg Patch, and John Grant
Women Closest to Pin Winners: Marilyn Scholl (Hole 4, 12 feet, seven inches), Leslie Brodie (Hole 7, 15 feet, eight inches), Tracy Sloan (Hole 13, 10 feet, six inches.
Men Closest to Pin Winners: Jared Rediske (Hole 4, eight feet, three inches), Kyle Helbig (Hole 7, 12 feet, 11 inches), Matt Fassino (Hole 13, 10 feet)
Long Drive: Barb Knapp (Women), Pat Mulcahy (Men)
The sponsors for the 2023 Tee It Up For Health Golf Benefit were as follows:
Event Sponsors: The Richards Group, Haystack Golf Club
Hole-in-One Sponsor: Brattleboro Subaru
Platinum Sponsors: Coverys, M&T Bank, Pajcic & Pajcic, Elizabeth Walker
Silver Sponsors: 802 Credit Union, Andy & Linda Barber, Linda Bastian, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brook Field Service, Costello Valente & Gentry, Lavallee Brensinger Architects, Lawrence & Lober Electric, West River Family Dental
Hole Sponsors: Allard Lumber, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Brunelle & Son Construction, The Cersosimo Companies, Chroma Technology, Community Bank, Edward Jones Investment, First Choice Communications, Howard Printing, Irving Energy, J. Evans Construction, Members First Credit Union, Multiview Corporation, Northeast Delta Dental, Perkins Home Center, Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer, The Royal Group, Ski Country Legal PLC, Southern Vermont Podiatry, David & April Sprague and Family, WW Building Supply
Bronze Sponsors: Baker Newman Noyes, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont, Lawton Floor Design, Leader Beverage, VSP Vision
Flag Sponsors: Deerfield Valley News, June Dibble (in memory of Phil Dibble), Doug & Cathy DiVello, Equipe Sport, Five Maples, W&B Management (in memory of Effie Chamberlin), W&B Management (in memory of Wally & Eleanor Lowe)
Grace Cottage’s 15th Annual Tee It Up for Health benefit at Haystack Golf Club has been scheduled for June 8, 2024.