WESTMINSTER — Emma Graham recently completed her senior project, riding 500 miles on a stationary bicycle and raising $1,430 for Stop Soldier Suicide.
"I received an overwhelming amount of support and I feel very fortunate to live in such a caring community. It is a rewarding feeling knowing the miles I biked coupled with my community’s generosity is capable of making a difference for soldiers in need," said the Bellows Falls 12th grader.
Graham, who is a frequent volunteer at the American Legion Post 37, has played “Taps” on her trumpet for community members each Memorial Day since she was in middle school. She began logging her miles in December in order to help provide the mental support and personalized care that our veterans need.
"The majority of donations came from folks who read about my project in the newspaper and I can’t thank you (Brattleboro Reformer) enough for your help. It made a huge difference in the level of my success," said Graham, who was a captain of the Bellows Falls varsity girls soccer team in the fall.
She has been an avid biker since the summer, typically pedaling from her house in Chester to Bellows Falls and back.