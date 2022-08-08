Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.

CASTLETON — New Hampshire defeated Vermont 7-0 on Saturday at Castleton University for its third consecutive Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl victory.

The Granite Staters won it with an 80-yard drive early in the second quarter. Londonderry's Aidan Washington fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Sanborn Regional's Kevin Kolodziej for the game's lone score.

Lebanon's Justin Decarlo made the defensive play of the day for the winners, making a tackle and forcing a fumble on Vermont's final play – a fourth-down pass from the N.H. 12.

A 69-yard run by Windsor's Ben Gilbert was the offensive highlight for the Green Mountain Boys. Mount Anthony Union's Hayden Gaudette made seven tackles to lead the 802's defense.

Representing Division 2 state champion Bellows Falls were Patrick Barbour, Jonathan Terry, Jeb Monier and Jed Lober. Brattleboro's Aaron Petrie and Tyler McNary were also on the Vermont team.

New Hampshire, which has a 49-16-2 record in the series, also won in 2019 and 2021. The 2020 game was scratched due to COVID-19 concerns.

This all-star football game is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier. This game is played annually as a fundraiser for three area Shriners Hospitals for Children.