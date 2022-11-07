WESTMINSTER — "There was this girl."
It's the name of one of Riley Green's country tunes and also the four words that will likely be used to begin the tale of Sadie Scott for years to come.
"She was out of this world," it might continue, telling the story of the Bellows Falls junior receiving a pass from Emma Bazin and scoring with just two seconds left in overtime to eliminate Rice in a Division 1 field hockey quarterfinal.
Scott, who scored a team-high 17 goals this fall for the BF Stickers, recently received 164 votes to two-step her way to Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors. She is now in the running for a Marina prize.
"Sadie is fast, aggressive in front of the net, and does a great job of chasing the ball down and carrying it down the field," said BF field hockey coach Bethany Coursen. "She is a great kid. She is fun to watch."
All About Sadie
1. A favorite song of yours? Any Riley Green song
2. Your earliest field hockey memory? Second grade, at our youth field hockey program
3. A class you enjoy? Science
4. Favorite dessert? Raspberry chocolate chip ice cream
5. Are you superstitious? Not really
6. One thing you're looking forward to? Going off to college to become a veterinarian
7. Another interest of yours? Horseback riding
8. Who do you look up to? Most definitely my mom and dad
9. Your favorite movie? "The Fault in Our Stars"
10. A bucket list item? To visit Greece