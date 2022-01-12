WESTMINSTER — The Green Mountain varsity girls basketball team finished Wednesday's thriller inside Holland Gymnasium on a 9-0 run and defeated Bellows Falls 40-33.
The score was deadlocked on six different occasions, including 0-0, 9-9, 25-25, 29-29, 31-31 and 33-all. After GM's Grace Vargas drained a 15-foot jumper to even it at 33-33, Kim Cummings made a 3 and then a layup, and Grace Tyrrell added a chip shot of her own as the visitors pulled away.
Vargas, a freshman, ended up with a game-high 15 points. She knocked down four mid-range jumpers, scored on a drive, and also buried five free throws.
Tela Harty (7 points, 8 rebounds) carried the 1-6 Terriers early on, making a couple of layups in the first quarter — assisted by Aliya Farmer and then Savannah Sylvester Neal. Laura Kamel (14 points, 8 rebounds) made four baskets in the second frame, helping the hosts to a 21-18 halftime advantage.
As the livestream announcers often pointed out, Bellows Falls turned the ball over way too many times in the second half. The Chieftains took advantage and quickly pulled even at 25-25.
With injured point guard Julia Nystrom looking on from the bench in street clothes, Delaney Lockerby made consecutive hoops to keep the hosts right in it.
Kamel, who had to sit much of the contest with foul trouble, managed to play the entire fourth quarter without drawing a fifth whistle. After Eryn Ross hit a 10-foot jumper and Harty scored on a baseline drive to put the Terriers up 33-31, the visitors would score the last nine points of the contest.
Sylvester Neal rejected three shots to lead the BF defense. Ross and Farmer each finished with three steals.
Green Mountain scoring: Karen Vargas 15 points, Kim Cummings 13 points, Grace Tyrrell 8 points, Luna Burkland 2 points, Sierra Sorensen 2 points.
Bellows Falls scoring: Laura Kamel 14 points, Tela Harty 7 points, Delaney Lockerby 6 points, Aliya Farmer 4 points, Eryn Ross 2 points.