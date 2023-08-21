MARLBORO — This Sunday, 550 runners will gather at the campus of the Marlboro Music Festival before following the course along the Green River to the finish line at Greenfield Community College in Greenfield, Mass.
This year’s marathon, which is a Boston Marathon qualifier, has the largest number of registered participants yet. The numbers have been gradually increasing over the years, but Tom Raffensperger, who along with his wife Laure serves as the co-director of the race, said they always cap the number of participants every year.
“The reason we cap it is because we want that small kind of community feel to the race. We don’t want people to have to elbow each other down the course,” Raffensperger said.
Despite the marathon being a Boston Marathon qualifier, Raffensperger said the majority of the people that compete in the event are not there for that reason.
“A lot of our runners, it’s their first marathon and they’re just trying to finish it. So, some people are definitely trying for Boston qualification. Many aren’t,” Raffensperger said. “Actually, a lot of the faster runners have already qualified for Boston. They don’t need to do it here. So, they will qualify again, but that is not their goal for the race.”
The course has 650 feet of uphill terrain and 2,109 feet of downhill, for a net of 1,459 downhill. According to findmymarathon.com, the Green River Marathon is ranked as the 17th fastest course in the country. Still, for those competing, Raffensperger said people should not expect the marathon to be easy.
“No marathon is easy. Don’t show up expecting a walk in the park because there is some uphill. Downhill also is pretty punishing. One comment we hear from our experienced marathon runners is that their quads … are really hurting after the race because of the downhill. A lot of them aren’t used to running downhill that much for that long.”
Throughout the race there are several aid stations. Some have just water, food and/or restrooms. However, there are some that have endurance fuel, a sports drink, and there are others that have maple syrup based athletic fuel gels, made by the company Untapped, that provide runners with some sugar to help them on the course. The aid stations are no more than 3.3 miles apart, which was partially dictated by USA Track & Field. Where some of the stations are placed is also a result of learning experiences from previous races, Raffensperger said. For instance, the last aid station, which is about three quarters of a mile from the finish line, was put in because Raffensperger said he and Laure noticed that runners were struggling at the end of the race.
Registration for the race opens in January and it usually fills up in early April, Raffensperger said. However, planning for the next year’s marathon begins immediately after the race ends. The first step is to get the date set with Potash Hill, formerly Marlboro College, where the race starts, and Greenfield Community College where the race ends. After that, there is a lot of coordination that needs to happen to obtain the services from several vendors for things like the tents, food trucks, and medical response teams, just to name a few. There are also several volunteers, 107 this year, that are involved to help make the event run smoothly.
Ultimately, the Green River Marathon is a way to not only share the Green River with the public, but to support it as well, Raffensperger said.
“We donate to the Connecticut River Conservancy, to the Green River Preservation Trust, which is a little community preservation group in Guilford, and also the money goes to our running club. It’s a real community event.”