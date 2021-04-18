BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School Athletic Hall of Fame (officially the BHS/BUHS Athletic Hall of Fame) will hold an induction ceremony for the Class of 2021 at a banquet at Post 5 American Legion at 6 p.m. on April 2, 2022.
All members have gone through an official nominating process that culminated in their selection by the Hall of Fame Committee. The 2021 class is made up of David Lantz, the school's 1970-1974 girls tennis team, Geoff (Jeff) Sather, Ben Gilbert, Art Freeman, Frank Taylor, Jason Dunklee, Drew Richards, Kari Greenbaum and Ann Wheelock.
Greenbaum’s accomplishments as a student-athlete at BUHS from 1987-1991 are staggering. As a four-year varsity field hockey player she was captain her senior year, MVP senior year, four-year award plaque winner and, in 1987, Vermont Division 1 State Champion. As a four-year varsity basketball player she was captain her senior year, MVP her sophomore, junior and senior years, scored a school-record 1,420 points, won a four-year award plaque, was named to the Burlington Free Press State All-Star Team in 1991 and played for Vermont in the 1991 Alahambra Basketball Classic. As a three-year varsity softball player she was captain her senior year, MVP senior year, and in 1989 and 1991 the Colonels were Vermont Division 1 State Champions.
She was recruited by the University of Vermont as a basketball player. At UVM from 1991-1995, Greenbaum accomplished all of this: All-Time Player (1991-1995), All-Time Letter winner (1991-1995), America East All-Conference Team (1995). Her individual and career UVM basketball records include: Career Points — 11th, Career Assists — 8th, Career Steals — 7th, Career Field Goals — 17th, Career Three-Pointers — 14th, Career Three-Point Percentage — 10th, Most Games Played — 16th, Most Points in a Season — 17th, Most Free Throws in a Season — 9th, Most Steals in a Season — 12th. She played on a regular season undefeated team at UVM and was named the team's MVP her senior year.
Greenbaum was known as a dedicated student-athlete. She was a positive role model both on the field and in the classroom. She played hard and helped teammates improve and kept a positive attitude at all times with a maturity that most students do not have. She was a coach's dream player who not only had tremendous talent but a dedication to the process of becoming one of the best at her craft. She entered each season prepared physically as well as mentally. Her goal was to be the best player she could be as well as a supportive teammate, never making excuses and acknowledging both her successes and mistakes. She was a great leader who led by example.
Kari would say this about herself, “I’d like to be remembered as a hard worker. I hope that people remember me as a whole person and not just an athlete.”
Ben Gilbert
He was a three-sport athlete who graduated from BUHS in 1998. Gilbert was co-captain of both the basketball and football teams his senior year. He was a member of the ‘97 Vermont State Championship baseball team, made First Team All State in basketball in ‘97 and was selected to the North/South Basketball Selection Team in ‘98. He was inducted into the Vermont Chapter of National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame at Middlebury College in 1998 for scholar athletes and was listed in the Vermont Selection of Who’s Who in High School Athletes and received the Stolte Award in ‘98. He was selected to the 1998 Vermont Shrine football team. He was one of the captains and started at quarterback, leading Vermont to a 21-13 victory over New Hampshire for the first time in 10 years.
After graduating, he continued to play football at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., where he started at quarterback in every single game. One of the highlights of Gilbert's freshman year was when Union College beat nationally ranked Springfield College 38-7. He was named ECAC Rookie of the Year and made the UCAA All Conference First Team as quarterback in 1998. In 1999, he was named the MVP of the ECAC Northwest Championship game and made the UCAA All Conference Second Team. During his junior year, in 2000, he was named the UCAA All Conference Offensive Player of the Year, made the UCAA All Conference First Team and the ECAC Second Team, with Union making the NCAA playoffs. He was named a captain his senior year at Union and was named to the UCAA All Conference Second Team in 2001 as well as receiving the ECAC Northwest Championship Game MVP.
Several of his records still stand after almost 20 years, including TD passes in a season (27 in 2001), TD passes in a career (75 from 1998-2001), total offense in a game (457 yards in 2001), total offense in a season (2,911 yards in 2001), career rushing yards by a quarterback (865 from 1998-2001), career rushing TDs by a quarterback (15 from 1998-2001) and consecutive completions in a game (17 vs. RPI in 1998). During his four years at Union College, the Dutchmen had a .786 winning percentage.
*the committee will highlight the other members of the 2021 Class in future editions.