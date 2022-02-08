MONTPELIER — Kari Greenbaum, Heather Pancake, Corrie Smith and Tim Eno have been selected for induction into the Hall of Fame for the Vermont Principals' Association in late May.
Greenbaum played varsity basketball, field hockey and softball for Brattleboro Union High School. She is the all-time leading scorer in BUHS history with 1,439 points. She also helped the Colonels win a pair of softball state championships and another in field hockey.
Pancake was a star in track, basketball and soccer while at BUHS. As a junior and senior, she won 100 hurdles and javelin state titles. She was also the 300 hurdles champ as a senior. As a 12th-grader, Pancake won the javelin at New Englands and captured the Vermont State Heptathlon.
Smith was a standout at Bellows Falls in soccer, basketball, tennis and track. She helped the Terriers win a state track championship by prevailing in the long jump, triple jump and 400.
Eno coached the BF track and cross-country squads to 18 state titles. He was named the 2019 U.S. Track and Field Coach of the Year for Vermont.
Also being inducted will be coach Gary "Mac" MacDonald, officials Joe Davine Jr. and Frank Martel, and student-athletes John Dellipriscoli, Kyle Desotell, David Eddy, Rachel Powers, Elle Purrier, John Raleigh III, Matthew Raleigh and Todd Raleigh.
The VPA Hall of Fame class of 2022 will be formally inducted on May 20 at Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center in Montpelier. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m., a buffet dinner will be enjoyed at 6 p.m., and the induction ceremony will start at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased through the ticket order form on the VPA website or by calling the VPA office at 802-229-0547. Tickets are $45 each.