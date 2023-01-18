Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Leland & Gray hosts Rivendell during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.

TOWNSHEND — Senior forward Hannah Greenwood scored 18 points to lead the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team in a 55-11 win over Rivendell Academy at Dutton Gymnasium Tuesday night.

Sparked by their ball-hawking defense, the Rebels took control of the game with a 20-0 run in the first quarter. Junior guard Maggie Parker scored 12 points and sophomore guard Abigail Emerson added 9 and had a “great defensive game,” according to head coach Terry Merrow.

The Rebels improved to 10-1 and next travel to West Rutland on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to face the Golden Hordes.

Leland & Gray roster: Samantha Morse, Abigail Emerson, Mary Sanderson, Maggie Parker, Rihanna Dryden, Abby Towle, Kianelise Pena, Jacy Stillwagon, Amaya Arnold, Annabelle Brookes, Grace Wright, Lily Litchfield, Molly Bingham, Hannah Greenwood, Lenore Witham. Coaches: Terry Merrow, Mike Bingham, Brud Sanderson.

PHOTOS: Leland & Gray hosts Rivendell

1 of 27