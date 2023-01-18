TOWNSHEND — Senior forward Hannah Greenwood scored 18 points to lead the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team in a 55-11 win over Rivendell Academy at Dutton Gymnasium Tuesday night.
Sparked by their ball-hawking defense, the Rebels took control of the game with a 20-0 run in the first quarter. Junior guard Maggie Parker scored 12 points and sophomore guard Abigail Emerson added 9 and had a “great defensive game,” according to head coach Terry Merrow.
The Rebels improved to 10-1 and next travel to West Rutland on Tuesday, Jan. 24, to face the Golden Hordes.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets a to the free throw line after drawing the foul from Rivendell’s Ryleigh Bulter during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray hosts Rivendell during a girls' basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson charges down the lane during a girls’ basketball game against Rivendell on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets around Rivendell’s defense during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle gets the rebound during a girls’ basketball game against Rivendell on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker shoots the ball during a girls’ basketball game against Rivendell on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Abigail Emerson steals the ball during a girls’ basketball game against Rivendell on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets around Rivendell’s defense during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
Leland & Gray’s Maggie Parker gets a to the free throw line after drawing the foul from Rivendell’s Ryleigh Bulter during a girls’ basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Leland & Gray won 55-11 to improve to a 10-1 record.
