BRATTLEBORO — Seventy-three runners lined up just outside of Living Memorial Park shortly after 9 a.m. on July 4 to compete in the 48th annual Firecracker 4-Miler in Memory of Bill Powers. A short time later, the race had a new champion.
Jason Guerino of Vernon, who ran the race for the first-time last year and finished in sixth place, won the race this year. Not only did Guerino win, he set a personal record by shaving 42 seconds off his time last year by finishing in 25 minutes and 24 seconds.
“I’ve been running for a while. I haven’t had a chance to compete as much as I wanted to until as of late and, well, here I am,” said Guerino after the race. “I’m a regular runner. I do like to compete just to test myself more than anything. I am very surprised frankly. (I finished with my) best time and everything. I kind of ran the course yesterday, just as practice. (I) did nowhere near as well today.”
Deepti Cole, who was also running in the race for her second year, was the top female finisher with a time of 26:42.
Cole took fourth place overall, finishing behind Guerino, John Hirsch (25:52) and Josh Wooten (26:16).
Cole, who moved to Newfane a few years ago, also set a PR for the course from last year when she finished in 10th place with a time of 27:00.
“It’s actually a four-mile PR because there are hardly any four-milers that you run,” Cole said. “I usually run marathons. I ran Grandma’s Marathon in Minnesota two weeks, so … I haven’t run fast like this in a long time because we’ve been training for (the) marathon. So, this was good. It was hot, but (it was a) different speed.”
In Grandma’s Marathon, Cole finished in 961st place out a field of 6,689 runners with a time of 3:09:05. She placed 15th out of the 341 women in her age group.
Sean Priest from Ballston Spa, N.Y., who finished in 18th place year with a time of 29.13, took fifth place this year and significantly improved his time with a finish of 27:32.
The number of participants was down a little bit from last year when there were 90 runners and down a little bit from the number of participants the race has typically had, which has been around 100 runners.
Race organizer Donna Smyth said despite slightly lower numbers this year, she was pleased with the turnout.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Smyth about the turnout the race still draws after 48 years. “We have the tradition itself. It doesn’t matter how many runners we have. The more the better and the more families we have the better, but just the fact that you see the children and the parade follows it’s a pretty neat event.”
The majority of the participants registered early and Smyth said she believed that only five people registered the day of the race.
Regardless of the lower turnout on a humid and rainy day, Smyth said she was also pleased that everything went very smoothly.
“I’m very grateful to the volunteers and to Bob Aube with the timing piece and registration and to Brattleboro Rec and Park. They helped a great deal,” said Smyth. “We collaborate with them a great deal just for the logistics of the race itself.”
For full race results, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/21519#resultSetId-391270;perpage:100