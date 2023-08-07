PITTSBURGH, Penn. — Matt Guild of Bellows Falls won gold twice in the men’s 60-64 division 800- and 1500-meter races in track and field competition at the National Senior Games held in Pittsburgh from July 7-18.
Guild’s senior games started with the 5K road race competition on Sunday, July 9, where he finished fourth in his division in 20:39.
The track and field competition was held Monday through Friday, July 1-14. Guild’s adventures on the track started on Monday in the 400-meter preliminary rounds where he stumbled and fell meters from the finish line and had to scramble back to his feet to finish with the ninth fastest time of 1:04.65 just 0.11 second short of qualifying for Tuesday’s finals.
The extra day of rest proved to be beneficial when the 800-meter race was held on Thursday morning. On rested legs Guild went right to the front from the gun, running the first lap in 67.41 seconds and building a lead no one could overcome on his way to a time of 2:20.24. In Friday’s 1500-meter race it was a repeat performance as he led wire to wire, finishing in a time of 4:59.84.
This year’s senior games marked the fifth time that Guild had competed. While he had medaled in previous senior games, it was the first time that Guild had won.
“I have been targeting these games for years,” Guild said, “Knowing that I would be one of the youngest in my age division this year, I wanted to give it my best shot. Thankfully, I was able to stay healthy and train injury-free for a full year leading up to these games. That was the real key to my success.”
Bellows Falls’ Ed Dinnany also competed at these games. Running in the men’s 75-79 age division, he placed fourteenth in the 5K road race in a time of 31:13. Dinnany also placed 12th in the 400-meter run in 1:41.19, 13th in discus with a distance of 20.80 meters, and 16th in the shot put with a toss of 7.56 meters.
The National Senior Games have been held every other year since 1987 and consist of competitions in 21 sports. Over 10,000 athletes registered to participate in at least one sport in Pittsburgh this year. They qualified by participating in state games in 2022.
More information on the National Senior Games is available at https://nsga.com/. The Vermont Senior Games Association hosts qualifying events in twelve sports. More information about the Vermont Senior Games is available at https://www.vermontseniorgames.org/.