GUILFORD — A total of 96 Guilford Central School students in grades 2-7 raised $2,767.31 for the American Heart Association during an afternoon of Jump Rope for Heart. The students solicited pledges for time spent jumping rope.
The top individual fund raisers were Heather Pancake, Brian Spinney, Chris Tracy, Jerry Packard, Mary Murphy, Kate Nero, Megan Borichevsky, Mammi Ofori and Nana Ofori.
The top fund-raising teams were made up of: 1st)Heather Pancake, Mary Murphy, Chris Tracy, Kim Bellville, Margaret Costello, Sean Clark and Heather Momaney; 2nd)David Smith, Davy Nightingale, Matt Scherlin, Andy Carrow, Matt Peters and Megan Borichevsky; 3rd)Brian Spinney, Chris LaFlam, Rider Foley, Chris Tustin, Joel Gaines and Roberto Mathys-Vallario; and 4th)Amy Frost, Jessina Carroll, Emily Harrison, Brianna Gardner, Kari McClellan and Michelle Brennan.
The event was coordinated by physical education teacher John Bentley who treated the top team to a pizza party.