BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for gymnastics classes for those 18-months to 17-years-old. Classes will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 4.
The fee is $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for everyone else. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing, bring a full water bottle to classes, and masks are required. All participants must be Vermont residents.
Monday classes: 2:30-3:15 pm, ages 3-5. Tuesday classes: 1:45-2:45 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual 6-10; 3–3:45 p.m., ages 3-5; 4–4:45 p.m., ages 6-13. Wednesday classes: 9:45-10:15 a.m., Parent Tot; 10:30-11:15 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-2:45 p.m., ages 3-5. Thursday classes: 10-10:30 a.m., Parent Tot; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 12:15-1:15 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual 6-10; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; 4:45-5:45 p.m., ages 8-13; 4:45-5:45 p.m., Ninja/Parkour 7-12.
COVID-19 Policy: 1. Arrive dressed and ready for class. 2. Arrive promptly at the listed start time. 3. Follow the “Arrive-Play-Leave” mentality. 4. No parents will be allowed in the building unless their child is 5-years-old or younger (those 5 and under will only be allowed to have one adult with them and no siblings allowed). 5. Maintain appropriate spacing while checking in at the front door and maintain six-foot social distancing. 6. Patrons will be required to disinfect hands upon entering the gym as well as wash hands frequently and all equipment will be disinfected before and after use, to prevent the spread of germs. 7. Facial coverings must be worn while entering the facility, any time they leave the gymnastics room or when social distancing is not possible. Patrons must bring a small bag to keep masks in. Masks will be required during some portions of the class. 8 Do not share water bottles. 9. Try to remain six feet away from others when possible.
If your child is not feeling well in the morning, keep them home. Temperatures will be taken at the front door and if a temperature is 100.4 or higher, your child will need to go home. Several standard and routine COVID-19 questions will also be asked. Anyone who refuses to comply with the screening, will not be allowed at the facility or program.
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is also accepting registrations for youth basketball skills and drills clinics. Due to COVID-19, masks will be mandatory. In addition, if you are not a Vermont resident and wish to participate, you must reside in a green county according to the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Cross State Travel Information map. This map can be found at: https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel and is updated weekly. Participants may not be able to participate weekly based on their county color if they reside in a state other than Vermont.
Due to COVID-19, the basketball clinics will be broken down as follows (this is different from the original anticipated season layout).
There will be a boys group and a girls group for both grades 2-4 (junior division) and grades 5-6 (senior division). The fee for the program is $50 for Brattleboro residents and $65 for everyone else. At this time, no contact or scrimmaging is permitted so practices will be strictly skills and drills based until further notice. This program gives children a great opportunity to meet others their own age while getting exercise, instruction and having fun. There will be two practices per week, one during the week and one each Saturday morning. Parents or legal guardians will not be permitted at practices.
Volunteer coaches are needed for all age groups.
Players should wear sneakers and bring a water bottle and mask to each practice. Space is limited due to COVID-19. Due to parents and siblings not being allowed in the building, all participants must be able to tie their own shoes and take responsibility for their items.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.