BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is taking registrations for Summer Gymnastics Camp at the Gibson Aiken Center for ages 5-13.
Camp weeks will be held as follows: Week 1 — July 5-9, Week 2 — July 12-16, Week 3 — July 19-23, Week 4 — July 26-30, Week 5 — Aug. 2-6, and Week 6 — Aug. 9-13.
The fee per week is $105 for Brattleboro residents and $120 for everyone else. Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday. Participants should bring a nutritious snack, water bottle, mask, plastic zip lock bag, and snug clothing.
You may mail in your registration and payment to the Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.
Registrations are also being accepted for Gymnastics Classes for ages 3-12. Classes will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main Street. Session Eight of Gymnastics Classes will take place on Wednesdays for four weeks: July 7, July 14, July 21, and July 28, with ages 3-5 going from 3:30-4:15 p.m. and ages 6-12 going from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The fee for this four-week session is $50 for Brattleboro residents and $65 for all others. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing, bring a full water bottle to classes, and masks are required.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar and then click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for either program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.