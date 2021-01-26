BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is now accepting registrations for gymnastics classes for those 18 months to 17-years-old. Classes will be held at the Gibson-Aiken Center. Session five will begin Feb. 8 and will run until March 11. Classes will not be held from Feb. 22-26.
The fee for the program is $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for everyone else. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing, bring a full water bottle to classes, and masks are required. At this time, all participants must be Vermont residents.
Monday classes: 2:30-3:15 p.m., ages 3-5; Tuesday classes: 2-3 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual 6-10; 3:15–4 p.m., ages 3-5; 4:15-5:15 p.m., ages 6-13; Wednesday classes: 9:45-10:15 a.m., Parent/Tot; 10:30-11:15 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-2:45 p.m., ages 3-5; Thursday classes: 10-10:30 a.m., Parent/Tot; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 12:15-1:15 p.m., Homeschool/Virtual 6-10; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; 4:45-5:45 p.m., ages 8-13; 4:45-5:45 p.m., Ninja/Parkour 7-12.
COVID-19 Policy: 1. Everyone must arrive dressed and ready for class. 2. Arrive promptly at the listed start time. 3. Everyone must follow the “Arrive-Play-Leave” mentality. 4. No parents will be allowed in the building unless their child is 5-years-old or younger (those 5 and under will only be allowed to have one adult with them and no siblings are allowed). 5. Maintain appropriate spacing while checking in at the front door. Maintain six-foot social distancing. 6. Patrons will be required to disinfect hands upon entering the gym as well as wash hands frequently, and all equipment will be disinfected before and after use to prevent the spread of germs. 7. Facial coverings must be worn while entering the facility, any time they leave the gymnastics room, or when social distancing is not possible. Patrons must bring a small bag to keep masks in. Masks will be required during some portions of the class. 8 Do not share water bottles. 9. Try to remain six-feet away from others when possible.
In addition, if your child is not feeling well in the morning, keep them home. Temperatures will be taken at the front door and if a temperature is 100.4 or higher, your child will need to go home. Several standard and routine COVID-19 questions will also be asked. Anyone who refuses to comply with the screening, will not be allowed at the facility.
You can register by: 1. Going to Brattleboro.org and completing the fillable registration form. Once it is completed you can email it to recreation@brattleboro.org. 2. Going to Brattleboro.org and printing a registration form. Once you complete it, you can mail it to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt. 05301.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson-Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday-Friday..