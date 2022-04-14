BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering another session of gymnastics for anyone 18-months-old to 17-years-old. Classes will be held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics will begin the week of May 16 and run until June 16. There won't be any classes on May 30.
The fees for Monday classes, which will be four weeks long, are $48 for Brattleboro residents and $63 for everyone else. Tuesday-Thursday classes are five weeks long and the fee is $60 for Brattleboro residents and $75 for all others.
Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes. Masks are required inside all town buildings.
Monday classes: 3:30-4:15 p.m. for ages 3-5. Tuesday classes: 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 5-7, 4:30-5:30 p.m. for ages 8-13, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for Ninja class ages 6-12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-10. Wednesday classes: 10-10:35 a.m. for Parent-Tot class (18 months to 3.5-years-old), 10:45-11:30 a.m. for ages 3-5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 6-9. Thursday classes: 2-3 p.m. for Homeschool/Virtual ages 6-13, 3-3:45 p.m. for ages 4-5, 3:45-4:45 p.m. for ages 5-8, 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9.
Late registrations are always welcome, and fees will be prorated. Classes have limited capacity, and a minimum of four participants are required to run each class.
Registrations will be accepted in-person and online beginning April 25. In-person registrations will be accepted Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.
To register online, visit: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.