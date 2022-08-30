BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be offering Sunday Open Gym Gymnastics for ages 5-18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes will be held at the Gibson-Aiken Center and this program will begin Sept. 11.
The fee per class is $12 for Brattleboro residents and $15 for everyone else. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.” Participants should wear snug clothing and bring a full water bottle to classes. A minimum of six participants are required to run the program. Participants should preregister either in person or online so staff can plan accordingly.
To register online, go to: https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html?InterfaceParameter=WebTrac_1.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance.
For more information, call 802-254-5808.