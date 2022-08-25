HINSDALE, N.H. — Ben Calderwood and Paige Lenahan will lead the way for Hinsdale's varsity cross-country teams, which will start out in Mascenic's Valhalla Relays on Sept. 2.
"The goal is to get underclassmen hooked on this great sport, and keep their fitness improving in the offseason," said veteran coach Glenn Hammett, who expects his roster size to increase once school is back in session.
Calderwood, who is returning after a solid freshman year, should be closely followed on the trails by Caleb Barry and Jordan Smith. Lenahan's only current teammate is Nikia Saari-Rosa.
Hinsdale's runners: Boys – Jordan Smith, Quaid Tidwell, Benjamin Calderwood, Spencer Gentile, Caleb Barry. Girls – Paige Lenahan, Nikia Saari-Rosa.
Hinsdale's schedule
Sept. 2: at Mascenic (Valhalla Relays)
Sept. 17: at Profile Invitational
Sept. 29: at Mascoma
Oct. 7: at Monadnock Twilight Meet
Oct. 14: at Derryfield Cougar Classic
Oct. 21: at Moultonborough (GSC Championships)
Oct. 29: at Derryfield Park (Division 3 State Meet)