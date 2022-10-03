BRATTLEBORO — A field hockey hero, an amazing keeper, a couple of dangerous players on the pitch, and a talented running back were nominated for Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Oct. 10 at 1 p.m.
The five nominees, along with why they were chosen, are shown below.
Erika Favreau scored in overtime, giving the Brattleboro Stickers a thrilling 3-2 win over Springfield.
Alanna Bevilacqua made 26 saves, including five in the “wow” category, when the Twin Valley varsity girls soccer team hosted Leland & Gray.
Walker James ran the ball 13 times for 104 yards and a touchdown to help the Bellows Falls varsity football team to a 34-27 win over North Country.
Brooke Pagach erupted for seven goals in two games combined, leading the Hinsdale girls to victories over Pittsfield and Holy Family on the pitch.
Maggie Parker had a hat-trick when the Leland & Gray varsity girls soccer team topped Bellows Falls 8-1.