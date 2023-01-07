Jumpers

Brattleboro Outing Club ski jumpers Jesse Amidon, Brian Squires and Troy Hanson stand with Harris Hill favorite Harry Diess of Austria prior to the 1996 event on Cedar Street.

 Reformer file photo
BRATTLEBORO — A trio of Brattleboro Outing Club junior jumpers competed in the 1996 Harris Hill Ski Jump. Troy Hanson, who was a sophomore at Brattleboro Union High School at the time, placed fifth in both the Pepsi Challenge and Fred H. Harris Memorial Tournament.

“I jumped pretty well. It was a respectable weekend,” the 16-year-old said.

Jesse Amidon, an eighth-grader in Dummerston, wound up 11th on both days despite having trouble with his bindings throughout the weekend. Guilford’s Brian Squires finished 12th in each event.