BRATTLEBORO — A trio of Brattleboro Outing Club junior jumpers competed in the 1996 Harris Hill Ski Jump. Troy Hanson, who was a sophomore at Brattleboro Union High School at the time, placed fifth in both the Pepsi Challenge and Fred H. Harris Memorial Tournament.
“I jumped pretty well. It was a respectable weekend,” the 16-year-old said.
Jesse Amidon, an eighth-grader in Dummerston, wound up 11th on both days despite having trouble with his bindings throughout the weekend. Guilford’s Brian Squires finished 12th in each event.