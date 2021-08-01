BRATTLEBORO — Three area high school graduates were among the 222 Keene State College student-athletes named to the Director of Athletics Honor Roll for the 2020-21 academic year. Anyone with a 3.0 or greater cumulative Grade Point Average is eligible.
Hinsdale High School graduate Dylan Harden competed on the KSC men's track and field team during the spring. The freshman's personal bests were: 25.19 seconds (200 meters), 5-7 (high jump), 19-8 (long jump), and 41-3 (triple jump).
Hinsdale High School graduate Juliana Yialiades participated on the KSC women's track and field team. Her college bests are: 2:52.48 for 800 meters, 6:09.02 for 1,500 meters, and 23:49.14 for the 5,000.
Also earning a spot on the Honor Roll is Leland & Gray grad Ashley Bates. She scored five goals and dished out three assists during her women's soccer career with the Owls.