BRATTLEBORO — The Harris Hill Nordic team hosted the Andover (N.H.) Outing Club in a Junior Invitational ski jump tournament on Saturday at Living Memorial Park. Harris Hill’s Ava Joyal, 11, won the K18 Open Girls division with a 146 point total, and Lewis Hatch, 7, of HHN won the K8 Open Boys with 140 points.
Andover’s Sarah Beck, 11, had the highest point total on the day, with 153.7 in the K8 Open Girls division.
The Andover Outing Club returned the favor on Sunday, hosting the Harris Hill junior jumpers at the NH State Championships.
Harris Hill’s Myles Billings, 7, placed third in his class, while Max Becker, 13, placed second and Ava Joyal placed first.