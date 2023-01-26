The Harris Hill Nordic team had a solid showing on the Ford Sayre Academy ski jumps in Hanover, N.H. last weekend.
Ava Joyal placed second in the U12 Girls, K20 division. Wesley Leonard placed second in the U12 Boys, K20 division. Spencer Jones placed second in the K20 Open Boys division.
Other Harris Hill jumpers included Miles Becker (eighth place, U10 Boys, K20) and Myles Billings (ninth place, U10 Boys, K20).
This weekend, the Harris Hill team will compete at the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jump in North Conway, N.H. on Saturday, and the Nansen Ski Club in Milan, N.H. on Sunday.