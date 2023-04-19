BRATTLEBORO — The Harris Hill Ski Jump is being recognized by the state as a unique event full of fun for visitors and locals alike.
“We are honored and delighted that Harris Hill Ski Jump has been named one of Vermont’s Signature Events for 2024,” said Sally Seymour, member of the event’s board and committee. “This year’s 101st event was a tremendous success and we look forward to showcasing the sport of ski jumping and all that Brattleboro has to offer next February.”
Gov. Phil Scott, who grew up in Vermont, got to attend his first Harris Hill Ski Jump competition this year. At the time, he called the event “special and a highlight for Vermont to have something like this.”
“World class quality, right in our own back yard,” he said.
The Vermont Signature Events program is a partnership with the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce. The program “affords exposure and prominence for events,” according to a news release.
Signature Events are awarded annually. The idea is to “celebrate the diversity of experiences Vermonters and visitors alike can enjoy in the Green Mountain State,” the news release states.
Events awarded for the current distinction take place between April 1 and March 31. The 10 winners receive a feature in the 2023/23 annual magazine, a featured event list on Vermont Vacation Events Calendar and inclusion in the department’s events webpage, consumer newsletters and social media.
Part of the qualifications require events to be appropriate for out-of-state visitors and locals, and to showcase the Vermont’s special character. Retreat Farm’s Food Truck Roundup also was named a Vermont Signature Event this year.
Seymour said the program previously involved being on a list of top 10 events in Vermont and in a vacation guide, and Harris Hill Ski Jump had been recognized in the past.
“Because of COVID, they stopped publishing the guide,” she said. “Now that they picked it up again, they changed it to Signature Events.”