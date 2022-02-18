BRATTLEBORO — It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s New Hampshire’s Superman.
Chris Lamb, who won the Fred Harris Memorial Tournament in 2010 and 2013, will put his cape back on and return to Brattleboro to participate in the Harris Hill Ski Jumping competition on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s really hard to describe what a ski jump feels like. Imagine being in an airplane when it takes off, and then pretend that your body is the plane and instead of flying over flat ground you’re gliding over a sloped field of snow, with people gathered at the bottom cheering for you to go as far as you can,” said the Granite Stater. “It’s kind of like that, but not always. Sometimes the airplane runs out of gas and you come down much sooner than you’d like.”
The 100th anniversary event will begin with some free-to-see exhibition jumping under the newly installed lights tonight from 6-8 p.m., including a beer tent, chili, popcorn, hot chocolate and fireworks. On Saturday and Sunday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Street site, with opening ceremonies at 11:30 a.m. and the jumping starting at 12:15 p.m.
“I think my best Harris Hill memory is a collective memory of all the times I returned to compete after officially ending my pursuit of a career in ski jumping. After ‘retiring’ from ski jumping, I ended up attending Marlboro College. And each year on Harris Hill weekend, I would gather my skis and drive down the hill to be a part of the competition,” said Lamb.
Spencer Knickerbocker and Cooper Dodds will be the other fan favorites. The former is known for being the first person to soar off the newly renovated Harris Hill Ski Jump as a 16-year-old in 2009 while the latter just won the open class last month in his home state of New Hampshire.
This year’s field is primarily up and comers in the 13-18 age range. One exception is Slovenia’s Zak Silih, who leaped a personal best of 193 meters in 2017.
“I’m thinking about bringing the kids,” a Massachusetts woman recently mentioned. “My little guy loved watching the Olympic ski jumping on TV over the weekend so I thought this would be fun.”
A future competitor maybe?
Brattleboro’s Junior Jumpers will have a booth at Harris Hill and will be selling popcorn. Fans are encouraged to stop by and meet rising stars Max, Miles, Ava, the other Miles, Amethyst and Spencer.
“Great group of kids and parents. Everyone is fired up about jumping. It’s so much fun,” coach Todd Einig said of the group.
They are all hoping to be the next record breakers, just like New Hampshire’s Bing Anderson (1925), Brattleboro’s Hugh Barber (1974), and Lamb (2010).
“My goal for the weekend is to land on my feet and hopefully have some jumps over 90 meters. It will have been two years since taking my last jump, so I’m just hoping to be safe and have fun,” Lamb explained.
The competitors are scored based on both distance and style — keeping your torso and limbs still while floating through the air and landing gracefully are all important. There will be men’s and women’s classes for U16 and U20 jumpers along with an open class for all others.
Harris Hill Ski Jump ticket prices are $20 for adults and $15 for ages 6-12.
The jumpers: Team Alaska — Skylar Amy, Ronen Woods, Dylan Amy, Elias Oswold, Rueben Vetsch. Intermountain — Macey Olden, Ryder Olden, Root Roepke, Tyler Phillips, Rudger Klug, Augie Roepke. Rocky — Thomas Miller, Arthur Tirone, Sawyer Graves, Austin Johnson, Ethan Maines, Owen Park, Bonnie Larson, Haley Brabec, Ella Wilson, Eva Minotto, Emma Russell. Blackhawk — Estella Hassock. Ford Sayer — Cooper Dodds, Angelo Goodwin. NYSEF — Kai McKinnon, Jack Kroll, Mitchell Penning. Central — Hunter Gibson, Nathan Krotz, Isak Nichols, Liam Nichols, Adeline Swanson, Anna Zigman. Marlboro Nordic — Spencer Knickerbocker, Chris Lamb. Slovenia — Zak Silih, Ugh Rosar.