LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Three of the Harris Hill Junior Jumpers competed in the "Lake Placid 2022 Norwegian Open" at the Lake Placid Olympic Ski Jumping Complex on Saturday. It was the Brattleboro team's last competition of the season.
Brattleboro's Ava Joyal, who arrived on Friday evening in order to practice skill work and running jumps with the New York Ski Educational Foundation coaches, placed second in the U10 girls' division and fourth in the U12 class.
Guilford's Miles Becker earned silver in the U10 boys' event. Guilford's Max Becker finished 12th in the Open Boys' competition.
The Junior Jumpers are looking forward to attending the Summer Grasshopper Jumping Camps this summer in Lake Placid.