WESTMINSTER — On Monday night, it seemed as though the Terriers had Hartford right where they wanted them.
But three days after coming back from a 21-point deficit to win, the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team was unable to rally and fell to Hartford 72-56.
Tarin Prior pumped in 20 points to propel the Hurricanes, who took a 26-point advantage to the intermission. Jacob Seaver followed with 17.
Jamison Nystrom put on another show for those rooting on the Terriers via livestream. The sophomore floor general drilled a mid-range jumper, grabbed a defensive rebound before pushing the ball and pulling up from 15 feet, and tried to spark the hosts with a couple of makes from downtown in the second half.
Jon Terry went off for a game-high 22 points to lead Bellows Falls (1-1) offensively. After starting slow in the opener in Brattleboro, he came out firing against the Hurricanes — making five layups, dropping a half hook, delivering on the low block, and also draining a 3 from the left corner.
Also scoring for the Terriers were: Jackson Goodell (6 points), Logan Lisai (5 points), Owen LaRoss (4 points), Walker James (3 points), Jack Cravinho (2 points) and Jesse Darrel (2 points).
On Tuesday evening in Holland Gymnasium, Sarah Howe hit three trifectas and finished with nine points to power the Hartford varsity girls basketball team to a 41-15 victory over Bellows Falls.
Bre Stockman finished with eight points to pace the hosts. She connected from the outside three different times and also made a couple of free throws.
Maggie Parker was a defensive standout for the Terriers, with a block and a couple of steals in the second half. Sydney Bazin and Phaedra Cilibrasi each had a takeaway when Bellows Falls went to a 2-2-1 press.
Jasmine Jenkins had four bunnies in the first six minutes of action as the Hurricanes stole a 17-4 lead. Howe, who was the only player in the game to make a 3, would bury a shot from deep in every quarter except for the fourth.
Bellows Falls scoring: Bre Stockman 8 points, Sydney Bazin 3 points, Jaia Caron 2 points, Phaedra Cilibrasi 2 points.